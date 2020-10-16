It is often seen that only a few weeks after Bigg Boss comes to the house, the contestants are able to understand the game and then see the true color of the contestants. But speaking of Bigg Boss 14, it seems that the contestants of this time have already understood the game. Everyone seems to be completely frozen. Only then a week has passed and this game is becoming fun. New relationships have begun to form and similar bonding is being seen between Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu. Alam is that the vows of friendship are being consumed.

Jaan sang a song for Nikki

A new promo of Bigg Boss 14 has been released in which amazing bonding is seen between Nikki and Jaan. In this video, Nikki is seen talking to her. She says – ‘Everyone says that Jan loves Nikki. So I said yes he is my brother. He protects me. Life starts laughing on this matter. After this, Nikki tells Jaan to sing that song, laugh and laugh. Hearing this from Nikki, she gets angry and goes to learn the lyrics of this song from Gauhar. Nikki also asks them to learn Lyrics.

‘As long as the breath will go, no one will break our friendship’ – Nikki

At the same time, both Hina and Siddharth eat these songs together and then tell this song to John Nikki. Nikki hugs Jaan after listening to the song and says – As long as the mother-in-law goes, no one will break our friendship. You are not my brother, you are my friend.

The tip keeps moving between the two

At the same time, from the very beginning in the Bigg Boss house, there is a sweet tip between the two, sometimes the funny side of both is also seen. Although in this promo, Nikki is eating a lot of friendship vows and lives are too confident about her words, but this is the home of Bigg Boss and all the past seasons are witness that when the equation of relationship changes here no one knows. Now it will be interesting to see how far this relationship between Nikki and Jaan goes.