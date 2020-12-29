Manu Punjabi while giving his support to Rahul Vaidya quit the show and said that his personal opinion is different from Salman Khan. He believes that Rahul Vaidya is no ‘fugitive’ and he really respects his decision to exit Bigg Boss-14.

Rahul Vaidya has a huge fan following on social media and his fans were disappointed after the singer decided to walk out of Bigg Boss-14 midway. It was the last week, but Rahul, out of his wish, left the Big-Boss house and said that he was missing his house and his parents a lot. However, he returned a day later and Salman Khan asked him to leave the house for the first time. Since then, many contestants have also stated why they are being given the advantage that he is back again after going out.

He was enraged when Bigg Boss mentioned Rahul running away from home. He then told Salman Khan that he did not like it, when he said that he fled the show fearfully. Now after this Manu Punjabi has also come out in support of Rahul Vaidya and he said why he thinks that Rahul is not a ‘Bhagoda’ (someone who runs away).

In a video shared on social media, Manu Punjabi begins by saying how much it would hurt Rahul Vaidya every time he is called a ‘fugitive’. Salman Khan also repeatedly said that he ran away from the show. However, he said that there is a slight difference in his views. Manu said that this was the time when the finalists were being elected and Rahul decided to go out of the house. He missed such a big chance so that he could meet his parents, I respect his decision.

Apart from this, Manu also said that he is great, there is this quality in him that he is leaving such a big stage and listening to the voice of his heart and asking him to leave. Whether he wants to meet his mother or his girlfriend. He is giving them more imports, it is more important for me.

After this Manu mentioned the example Salman Khan gave about Rahul, what he would have done if he had been in jail? Did he still cry? Manu says that many prisoners in the jail also cry because they miss their family but are not given any option there. However, Rahul had a choice. His mistake was that he once again wanted to enter the show. According to me, if a person leaves the show because he is missing his family, I respect his decision.