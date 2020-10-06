‘Bigg Boss 14’ has started off well. At the same time, ex-girlfriend of the contestant Paras Chhabra (Pavitra Punia), who made a lot of headlines last season, has entered ‘Bigg Boss 14’. Pavitra and Paras have been in relationship in the year 2018. However, both of them had a breakup after a few months. According to media reports, in an interview, Pavitra described the relationship with Paras as the biggest mistake of his life. After which Paras also said a lot about him. After Paras Chhabra, his co-contestant and friend Mahira Sharma has also attacked Pavitra in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Recently, Mahira has made many shocking revelations about Pavitra during one of her interviews.

According to media reports, Mahira Sharma said that- ‘I would support her like a friend but she resorted to lies. After all, why are girls using Paras for fame? I came to know during Naagin 3 that she was dating someone other than Paras at the same time. Even after that, she only tells Paras wrong. If I am given a chance, I will go to ‘Bigg Boss 14’ house and tell the truth to everyone. ‘

Not only this, Mahira further said in her interview- ‘You are not an unabashed woman, so stop showing this too. She was marrying one and dating 2 boys together.’ Let me tell you that before Mahira, Paras has also accused Pavitra of cheating that- ‘When he was in a relationship with Pavitra, at that time he had hidden his marriage from me. Paras came to know about this from the message of Pavitra’s husband.