Bigg Boss 14: The 14th season of TV’s most popular show Bigg Boss will be on air from tomorrow i.e. October 3. The premiere of this show is going to be awesome. In it, along with all the 13 contestants of Bigg Boss 14, 3 ex-contestants will also be seen. The makers shot a day ago with these contestants and Salman Khan at Goregaon Film City. There are still speculations among the people about its contestants. Meanwhile, a picture of the show has already been leaked on the social media from the Grandpremier.

In this picture, Salman Khan is seen sharing the stage with two contestants. The Twitter handle named The Khabri has shared two photos in two separate tweets. Salman Khan is on stage in a picture. He is wearing a black shirt and pants. Mask is worn on the mouth. He is standing in a domineering style and has a bracelet in one of his hands.

See the picture inside the show here-

RubinaDilain and Abhinav shukla On the sets of # BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/zeIK2rQ80f – The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) October 1, 2020

At the same time, in the second picture, Salman Khan is talking to two contestants on a big TV in the show. These two contestants are Rubina Dilayik and Abhinav Shukla. Rubina is telling something to Salman Khan, while listening to Abhinav. Mike is holding both hands. In TV, Salman Khan’s back side is showing, while Rubina and Abhinav’s face is clearly visible.

These will also be contestants

After these pictures surfaced, it has been confirmed that Rubina and Abhinav are contestants in it. According to the report, Jasmine Bhasin, Ali Goni, Aijaz Khan, Sara Gurpal, Neha Sharma, Pavitra Punia, Naina Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Nishant Malkhani are reported to be involved in the show. In view of the corona virus epidemic, the theme of the show has been changed and due to this, much attention has been paid to the show.

