The friendship, fight and debate among the Bigg Boss-14 contestants are grabbing public attention. Meanwhile, a tweet by actress Kamya Punjabi is going viral on social media. Kamya wrote in the tweet that she believes that Bigg Boss-14’s fasers are boring contests. Along with this, he has also made a special request from the channel. Actress Priya Malik has also agreed with Kamya.

Both Priya Malik and Kamya Punjabi have been ex contestants of Bigg Boss. Priya wrote in a tweet- ‘Jasmine is absolutely right. Jaan’s acting is like Nikki Tamboli’s sidekick. ‘ In response to Priya’s tweet, Kamya wrote- ‘I find all these very boring. Colors please do something; Drama and entertainment are nothing about the same thing every day. # 7 items. ‘

Mujhe yeh saare ke saare bahot boring lagte hai ………… @ColorsTV pls kuch karo yeh roz roz ek hi baat ko lekar drama aur entertainment kuch nahi # 7items # BigBoss14 https://t.co/vbHiZlswTx – Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 12, 2020

After which Priya wrote- ‘I agree. No person is taking a stand. It is not only Nikki Tamboli’s show. Priya further writes – ‘Shehzad, Jaan, Nishant, Rahul, Abhinav and Sara are not doing anything in the show. If he is not in the show then it will not make any difference. Kamya writes in a tweet – “Kya mara hai Bigg Boss ‘nothing personal’.”

I agree. Nobody is “really” standing out. It can’t be just a Nikki Tamboli show! – Priya Malik (@PriyaSometimes) October 12, 2020

Let me tell you that the audience of Bigg Boss-14 was shocked when a contestant was eliminated from the show. Sara Gurpal, the show’s contestant contestant, has become homeless from the Bigg Boss house in the first elimination round. The show’s seniors Hina Khan, Gauhar Khan and Siddharth Shukla had to take a decision to make one of the members homeless, choosing Sara’s name.