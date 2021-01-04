This time ‘Weekend Ka War’ episode of the TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ was full of drama and controversy. Entertainment’s dose also appeared in it. Salman Khan has fiercely cast Ali Goni, Rubina Dilac, Jasmine Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli. Ali Goni made many serious allegations while targeting Vikas Gupta.

Ali said that Vikas Gupta had taken the show from him. Vikas used to incite people against him when he was with the ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. Apart from this, Ali said that Vikas has also tried to tarnish Jasmine and her image. 50 people have said the wrong things about both.

Kaam rok dega! Kaam nahi dega! #Vikasgupta na hogaya jaise koi yash chopra ho gaya jo kaam nahi dega! Apne aap par bharosa rakho aur itne kaabil bano ki koi aapka kaam nahi rok paaye aur ab koi nayi line le aao yaar yeh bahot puraani n ghisipiti ho gayi hai #kaamnahidega #bakwaas https://t.co/2O6Xic1aDF – Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 3, 2021

Speaking in his own interest, Vikas Gupta denied all the allegations leveled by Ali Goni. He said that he has never blackmailed anyone. Yes, all these works belong to the guy I was dating earlier. He has polished his mind, Ali’s.

On this matter, actress Kamya Punjabi tweeted while applying Ali Goni’s class. Kamya supported Vikas Gupta and said that work will stop! Will not work Vikas Gupta did not become like Yash Chopra who would not work. Trust in yourself and be so capable that no one can stop your work. And now bring a new line, man, it has become very old and worn.