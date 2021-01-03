In the episode of Bigg Boss 14’s latest weekend, host Salman Khan reprimanded all the contestants of the house. They beat Jasmine Bhasin a lot. Salman Khan also expressed great displeasure over Rubina Dilaiq. But he lashed out at Jasmine. Salman told Jasmine a lot for misbehaving with Rakhi Sawant and also instructed other contestants of the house to go against Rakhi.

Salman Khan said that Jasmine’s behavior on the weekend is cute but the rest of the day is very ugly and annoying. Jasmine’s rebuke has made former Bigg Boss contestants Diandra Soares and Kamya Punjabi tighter. Diandra Soares called Jasmine a two-faced person, while Kamya Punjabi described her as a ‘child mode’ and ‘eda banakar peda’.

It was epicccc !!!!! https://t.co/QJHnrznfJd – Diandra Soares (@ diandrasoares13) January 2, 2021

Kamya Punjabi wrote on the tweet, “As soon as I started watching the episodes … ‘Child Mode’ and ‘Eda Bankar Peda … Weekend war started.” Diandra Soares wrote in reply to this, “It was very epic.” At the same time, Kamya wrote in another tweet, “What? We are going to save you guys? Why? Is this the only game? Why to save? Show me in the open.” In replying to this tweet, Diandra Soares wrote, “The image of the favorite artist is to be saved.”

Favorites ke image ko bachana hai ???????????????? https://t.co/BKMoaKiM59 – Diandra Soares (@ diandrasoares13) January 2, 2021

“Your chehra & personality are 2 different things !!!!” #nextlevel

You can try to act, fake cry & look extra fake cute on the weekend but …. the venom you spew is vicious & clearly visible all week. #childmode #crocodiletears #fake #venomous #crybabyact #overcutenonsense pic.twitter.com/ezVFqv3puQ – Diandra Soares (@ diandrasoares13) January 2, 2021

Face and personality different

In a separate tweet, Diandra Soares wrote, “Your face and personality are two different things. You can try to act on weekends and on weekends can look extra fake but … you can be a vicious person who can poison Be fussy, it is clearly visible throughout the week. “

