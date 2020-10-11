The 14th season of TV’s popular show ‘Bigg Boss’ (Bigg Boss 14) season has started. Every time this show is in a lot of discussion about the battles of the contests. At the same time, we all know that this time, ‘Big Boss’ house has also taken entry as Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of famous Bollywood singer Singer Kumar Sanu (Kumar Sanu). Let me tell you that Jan has been singing since the age of 3. His real name is Dyesh Bhattacharya. After the divorce of father Kumar Sanu and mother Rita in 1994, Jan lives with his mother. Recently, Jan Sanu’s half-sister Shannon has revealed many things about her. Shannon is an American singer.

Recently, Jan Kumar Sanu’s half-sister Shannon supported her brother and said that “I have never met my life.” Neither is there anything between us. Unfortunately I cannot see her show here (in America). But I have seen him playing well on Instagram. I wish for ‘Bigg Boss’ and his future. In ‘Bigg Boss 14’ everyone is watching the personality of life. I hope that we will definitely meet. “

Bollywood’s well-known singer Kumar Sanu married Rita Bhattacharya. However, this relationship started weakening after some time and both of them divorced. Kumar Sanu and Rita Bhattacharya have 3 sons Jaan, Jessie and Jikko Bhattacharya. Jessie is a teacher by profession and Jicco is a graphic designer. Kumar Sanu married Saloni Bhattacharya in 1994, after divorcing Rita. After some years i.e. in the year 2001, Kumar Sanu and Saloni adopted a daughter named Shannon. Shannon is an American singer. Apart from Shannon, they have another daughter, named Anna.