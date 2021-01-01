Rumored couple Ali Gony and Jasmine Bhasin are spending time together in the house of TV’s most controversial and reality show Bigg Boss 14. Jasmine has been in the house since the first episode, while Ali Goni came into the house through wild card entry and is supporting Jasmin Bhasin. There were many such moments during the show where the family and audience showed love and concern for each other between the two.

This showed that the relationship between the two is more than friendship. Jasmine was also blushing several times when asked about her relationship with Ali. Salman Khan, Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan have also talked to Jasmine about the relationship of both. During this, Jasmine expressed her desire for a relationship with Ali. But both are not official in their relationship or they did not propose to each other.

Ali should convince parents

And now, a new video has emerged from Bigg Boss house. In this video, Jasmine is expressing her love for Ali. She is saying that Ali should convince her parents for their relationship. This Jasley Moment video has been shared on ‘The Khabri’ Twitter page. New Year’s party is going on at home.

Watch this video of Jasmine and Ali here

Kiss on jasmine’s forehead

It can be seen in the video that the house is playing fast music, meanwhile, Bigg Boss wishes everyone a happy new year. Then Jasmin tells Ali, “Convince my family. Love you so much.” Its Ali Goni nods and kisses on Jasmine’s forehead.

read this also-

Ranbir Kapoor’s next film ‘Animal’ will be announced on New Year, ‘Kabir Singh’ fame Sandeep Reddy will direct

Director arrested for the scene of interrogation of the rape victim in the film