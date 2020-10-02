One of the most controversial and popular shows on TV, the 14th season of Bigg Boss is going to be launched from October 3. Makers have already given the first glimpse of Jan Kumar Sanu, Ejaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli and Radhe Maa. Apart from these, the news of Rubina Dilayik and Abhinav Shukla as contestants has also been confirmed in the leaked pictures from the set. A tough contest will be seen in the show between these contestants. It also includes the playback singer’s son John Kumar Sanu as the youngest contestant.

Jan Sanu says that he should not consider them any small and do not take them lightly. Jaan’s real name is Jayesh Bhattacharya. But people love him with love and he himself is a singer. He sang his first song ‘Tu Sandali’ earlier this year. Makers recently shared a video of Jan Kumar, in which he tells Salman Khan that he has been a big fan of Bigg Boss. In this video, he is seen taking some tips from Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla.

Watch the intro video of Jan Kumar Sanu in Bigg Boss here-

Getting good response

Jan Kumar Sanu told in an interview to a portal that he is very excited about the show participation. He is feeling special himself and is eagerly waiting for this journey. He said that he is very positive to participate in the show and he is getting a lot of response. He also said that he was also nervous talking with Salman Khan.

Do not take contestants lightly

Jan Kumar said, “Salman Khan is a big name of the industry. My father has worked with him on many projects. It is a great privilege for me. I have always been a fan of him. I have never dreamed Thought they would take my name. This is a big achievement for me. I was a little nervous and nervous in front of them. I think the makers have chosen me among so many people. They must have seen something special in me. It means That is, they (contestants should not take me lightly).

Bigg Boss 14: Leaked premiere episode, Salman Khan seen sharing the stage with Rubina Dilayik-Abhinav Shukla