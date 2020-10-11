Like every year, this year too, the show of ‘Bigg Boss’ is making a lot of buzz. At the same time, the war on Sunday i.e. the weekend is going to be very different. While there will be the first aviation in the first weekend of ‘Bigg Boss 14’, on the other hand, two famous TV actors and IPL team ‘Mumbai Indians’ will also join the show. Let us tell you that recently the promo video of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ has been shared in which the lead actors of TV serial ‘Chhoti Sardarni’ Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi appeared in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ house.

In ‘Bigg Boss’ house, Nimrit and Avinesh talk to the family. Also, the team of ‘Mumbai Indians’ is also going to have fun talking to the contestants. Let us tell you that the team of ‘Mumbai Indians’ will meet virtual contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ which will include great players like Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Ishaan Kishan.

Apart from this, if we talk about elimination, then apart from Nikki Tamboli, all the other contestants of the house are nominated to be homeless. Today will be the first eviction of ‘Bigg Boss 14’. The host of the show Salman Khan today will name one member of the house who will have to leave this show. Apart from Nikki Tamboli, Salman has asked all the contestants to pack their things and be ready. However, it was previously reported that no one would go out of the house in the first week of the show. But now Salman has made it clear that one member will be out of the ‘Bigg Boss’ house on Sunday, it will be known tonight.