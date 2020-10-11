Bigg Boss 14 has started with a bang and viewers have been witnessing fights between the contestants since the first week. Now the first weekend of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ is going on. But on the very first weekend, the contestants annoyed the show’s host Salman Khan. Yesterday i.e. Saturday episode also, Salman Khan narrated a lot to the family members and also had fun with them. But now among them all, a new promo video of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ is becoming quite viral on social media, in which Salman appeared on all the contestants of the show.

In this promo video going viral, Salman says to all the contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 14’, ‘What do you think of yourself? Do not consider yourself Turrum Khan. Seeing your people’s passion, passion, and passion, we have thought that why should anyone’s time be wasted. So do this, you ten people of ten pack their belongings and get out of the house ‘. Saying this, Salman Khan asks the show’s seniors i.e. Siddharth Shukla, Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan to prepare a report card.

In this report card, the three seniors will be named the most deserving contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and the most artificial contestants. Now after this promo video, the fans are constantly giving their feedback on it. However, apart from Nikki Tamboli today, all the other contestants are nominated, today the journey of any one is going to end in this house and it will be known at 9 o’clock tonight.