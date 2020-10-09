The show is also known for debate, fight, entertainment and special weekend war. The audience of Bigg Boss-14’s first weekend war is eagerly awaited. December 10 is a Saturday, so the show’s host Salman Khan will host the first weekend of war. In such a situation, the latest information related to the shooting of Bigg Boss-14 Weekend War has come out. On 8 October, a Twitter handle named The Khabri wrote- ‘Weekend’s war shoot is scheduled for tomorrow. Salman Khan will be shooting on the Film City set of Bigg Boss-14. As already stated, there will be no audience on the set.

While earlier some media reports had reported that Salman Khan will be shooting in his farmhouse to defend against Kovid-19. Audiences were also not allowed in the premiere episode of the show under Social Distancing and Corona Guidelines. Big Boss has ‘Fashers’ and ‘Stormy Seniors’.

In such a situation, it will be interesting to see in the weekend episode of Salman Khan about the fault of which senior or Fasher. The show stars Hina Khan, Gauhar Khan and Siddharth Shukla as the seniors. The new season of the show features many popular stars like Rahul Vaidya, Jan Sanu, Pavithra Punia, Jasmine Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, Ejaz Khan and Rubina Dilac. The weekend episode of Bigg Boss-14 will air on Colors Channel on Saturday and Sunday from 9 pm. While on weekdays, the show is on air at 10.30 pm.