Bigg Boss had its first weekend war on Saturday. During this, Salman had fun with the contestants and sometimes took his class. Apart from this, Salman also opened a big secret of Ejaz Khan. Salman shared a video of Ejaz in which he is talking to Siddharth Shukla.

Ejaz says, ‘I have always been helping women and have protected those who have been in need. Once it happened that I was accused of rape because I promised to marry and did not marry her. He accused me of rape and I had to go to jail.

After this, Siddharth says, ‘Don’t misbehave with anyone, but keep your point.’

After showing this video, Salman says, ‘If you go wrong then you will look wrong, but if it is right then it is not right’.

Ejaz then says to Salman, ‘I know I’m right, but I start feeling awake and cross check. Then Salman says, this happens to everyone. Why are you afraid We are with you. ‘

Salman gave a gift to Nikki

Salman gave Nikki Tamboli a gift during this time. He asks Nikki to go shopping in BB Mall in two minutes. But it had a condition and that Nikki would be given only 2 minutes and in this 2 minutes she can do as much shopping as she wants. Nikki immediately ran to the mall and came shopping from there.