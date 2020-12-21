Ejaz Khan expressed his love for Sangeet Punia on Sunday in ‘Bigg Boss 14’. In front of Sunny Leone, Ejaz said in clear words that the holy settles in every beat of his heart and he does not matter what will happen outside. He loves the holy and this is true. Now after this confession, different types of discussions started on social media. Some users started messaging Pavitra and trolled them with Ijaz as well. Pavitra has given a befitting reply to these trollers.

Holy Quote – Stay away from #PAVIJAZ

Putting a troller class on Twitter, Pavitra wrote, ‘In clear and concise words for all those who are cursing me through #lioneijaz. You may bang your head at another door. The truth is that such poor comments and trolling will not work. And our understanding .. hahaha .. it’s not easy to understand. That is why I am saying in good words #PAVIJAZ means stay away from the holy-age. ‘

Fans also supported

On the other hand, fans of Pavithra and Ejaz have also broken up on social media. Fans are supporting this pair. Let me tell you that in Sunday’s episode Sunny Leone came to ‘Bigg Boss’ house as ‘Doctor Sunny Leone’. Then Ijaz said on Sunny’s questioning, ‘Every heart of my heart is holy. Whatever happens outside, I am ready.

BB 14: Ijaz proposed to Pavitra Punia, said – Hopefully you will be waiting for me

Ijaz said – I think I love the holy

Ijaz further said, ‘Dil karte do come out of you. I hope you are waiting for me. I think I love the holy one. ‘