Putting a troller class on Twitter, Pavitra wrote, ‘In clear and concise words for all those who are cursing me through #lioneijaz. You may bang your head at another door. The truth is that such poor comments and trolling will not work. And our understanding .. hahaha .. it’s not easy to understand. That is why I am saying in good words #PAVIJAZ means stay away from the holy-age. ‘
Fans also supported
On the other hand, fans of Pavithra and Ejaz have also broken up on social media. Fans are supporting this pair. Let me tell you that in Sunday’s episode Sunny Leone came to ‘Bigg Boss’ house as ‘Doctor Sunny Leone’. Then Ijaz said on Sunny’s questioning, ‘Every heart of my heart is holy. Whatever happens outside, I am ready.
Ijaz said – I think I love the holy
Ijaz further said, ‘Dil karte do come out of you. I hope you are waiting for me. I think I love the holy one. ‘
