The angle of friendship and love between actress Pavitra Punia and actor Ejaz Khan has been broken. Ijaz Khan was seen saying to Hina Khan that I am angry with the decision of Pavitra which he gave while nominating me. I don’t want to have any kind of relationship with him. ‘Kahe’s Friendship’. When Hina tells Ijaz that the Holy One is a little positive about you, Ijaz says that I did not give anyone the right to take care of me. If I marry, I will give this right only to her and not to anyone.

Let me tell you that Pavitra Punia is feeling unhappy after nominating Ejaz Khan. Ijaz is repeatedly trying to clean up Khan. Pavitra hugged Ejaz Khan in the previous episode and apologized for kissing him, but Ejaz Khan is not in a mood to forgive him.

Before this, Pavina talks to Rubina Dilaiq in the bedroom about her bond with Ejaz Khan. She says, “I don’t want to lose Ijaz.” I feel bad because I am trying to get close to Ijaz. Trying to know him. I am doing all this because she is a good person. I think only Ijaz can understand me in this house, because I have many personalities. “

Significantly, Ijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have been made part of the same team by Bigg Boss. Right now everyone is working hard in the immunity task and trying to win immunity for this week.