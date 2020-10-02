Preparing to dissolve the show from the colorful bedroom In this bedroom, all the contestants will get a place to sleep. The bedroom has been made very colorful this time. Apart from this, there is a separate bedroom for the caption of the house.

The place where chugli happens The home washroom has been given an underwater look this time. This is the corridor leading to the washroom. This is the area where most things happen during the show. The most secret secrets are revealed, and the conspiracy is also created here.

This time theaters will be in Bigg Boss’s house Generally, there was only one TV in the house in all previous seasons. Only Salman Khan was seen on that TV. But this time it is not so. Apart from the TV in the living area, this time a theater room has also been built in the house. However, what will be shown here and what is not, information will come only later.

House caption room The biggest draw in ‘Bigg Boss’ house is with Captain. Everyone has to be Captain. Because with all the rights, the captain of the house is going to get this great room too.

This time, the spa and the Jacuzzi are inside the house This time there are special arrangements for the rest of the contestants. This time the contestants will also get the pleasure of jacuzzi and spa in Bigg Boss house.

Where are the most fights Yes, the kitchen and dining area in ‘Bigg Boss’ house is the place where most fights take place. From bread to the dishes, who is to be washed, the conversation starts and on seeing the father’s, grandfather’s, brother’s … everything is avenged.

This time there is a mall in the house This time the celebrities will not suffer the misery of not being able to do shopping. This is because there is also a BB Mall in the house of ‘Bigg Boss’. There are everything from clothes to sandals. But to know how to shop and what to do for it, we have to watch the show.

There is also a slipper cell at home This time there is a new corner slipper cell in Bigg Boss house. Now this is a reality show for what it is.

Where there is milk of milk, water of water The confession room of ‘Bigg Boss’ means the place where people reveal their true identity. They complain, they get angry. Weep, make others cry, and more than all these, where names are given for nomination.

Swimming pool, where Hussain’s falls fall In the house of ‘Bigg Boss’, the swimming pool has become very important since the last few seasons. This is because more or less every season now the beauties are seen in the swimming pool. Sit back, your eyes will stop this time too.

Where the class starts on weekends The living area of ​​the house, where Salman visits every weekend, holds a class of contestants. In front of this big couch, there is a TV, through which Salman encounters the contestants.

This is the complete look inside the house So overall, the things we see with the entry into the house are the kitchen and dining area on the left. Spa and seating area on the right. Large couch in front and bedroom behind it. Now three months, we are going to settle this in the eyes, you should also be ready.

