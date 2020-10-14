In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, the contestants were given the task of grooming their farmland. They were divided into two teams A and B. Seniors Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan were asked to play the role of shopkeepers. Hina was given the job of a flower shop, Gauhar as an earthen mat shop and Siddharth Shukla as a green hay mat and a sponge shop.

To this, Siddharth said, “Put me in a hay shop.” Then Hina Khan said in a funny tone that after doing hard work in Bigg Boss 13 and lockdown, finally got a job of cutting grass. He said, “You finally got the job of cutting the grass.” Gauhar Khan, Hina and Siddharth’s pairing is on a different level than the fresher contestants.

Gauhar was impressed to get the goods

Freshers contestants were asked to impress the shopkeepers and get their goods so that they could do farming and make it beautiful. Jasmine Bhasin, Ejaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla showed their physical strength by doing squats, push-ups, swimming and even dancing. Anyone who succeeded in impressing Gauhar would get an earthen carpet to decorate his farmland.

Nikki Tamboli became a specter

More than focusing on farming, the contestants were focused on not letting the other team do their work. Nikki Tamboli was given the responsibility of the specter / director of the show. Jasmin Bhasin finds a carpet and Ijaz Khan, Shahzad fights with her to snatch it. Nikki did not call it dishonest and Jasmine’s team including Abhinav Shukla called the ‘operator’ inappropriate.

Watch a video of Bigg Boss 14 here

