This time in Bigg Boss 14, along with new contestants, old contestants Hina Khan, Gauhar Khan and Siddharth Shukla have also come into the house. Earlier it was reported that Siddharth Shukla is charging a hefty fee for the show, but according to the news that has come now, Hina Khan is charging the highest fee. According to media reports, Siddharth Shukla is charging Rs 32-35 lakh for 2 weeks. At the same time, Hina Khan is taking 72 lakh rupees for 2 weeks.

Explain that Siddharth has to keep an eye on the behavior of the contestants, Hina Khan has been given the responsibility of Big Boss mall and gym and Gauhar has the responsibility of kitchen.

This season, Hina Khan’s glamorous style is winning the hearts of fans.

Rubina Abhinav is taking more fees in new contestants

Among the new contestants this season, Rubina Dilayik and Abhinav Shukla are charging the highest fees. According to reports, Rubina and Abhinav are getting Rs 5 lakh per week.

Bigg Boss 14: ‘He hit the wall and …!’

Salman will open the rule of Ejaz Khan

On Saturday, the first weekend’s war will be telecast. In Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman organizes his class of contestants after seeing their actions for a week. Now the makers of the show have released a promo video in which Salman hosts a class of all contestants. Meanwhile, he also shows a video of Ejaz Khan in which he reveals his secret.

In the video, Ejaz and Siddharth are talking where Ijaz says, “Until 2011, I was such that if I saw any girl … I survived a huge scandal.”

After this, Ijaz says to Salman that something like this happened to me that due to that I have become very tired now. So Salman says if you go wrong then you will look wrong. Why did he not speak here? What are you afraid of? There will be war from here.