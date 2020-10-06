The 14th season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss (Bigg Boss-14) has started. Every year there are a lot of fighting and fights between the contestants in this show, this time this trend continues. In Bigg Boss 14, seniors Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan are seen in the show from the very first day. At the same time, Jasmin Bhasin has disappointed Hina slightly. Jasmine said something about ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Rashmi Desai, which Hina Khan did not like.

On the day of the premiere of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ Jasmine told that she feels that Rashmi Desai used to poke Siddharth Shukla during the show. At that time, Hina did not agree with Jasmine. Now once again, Jasmine said about Rashmi that- ‘Last season, Rashmi Desai used to poke everyone.’

Now on this matter of Jasmine, Hina Khan replied to her and said – ‘Rashmi Desai is a diamond, she is a very good-hearted girl. Rashmi has also been poked by many people in this house, except Devolina, all the other members of the house were against Rashmi. Jasmine’s speech stopped after hearing Hina and she had to say yes to Hina.