Salman Khan recently spoke about his marriage in Bigg Boss 14’s Weekend Ka Vaar. Actually, something happened that Salman, pulling Siddharth Shukla’s leg, says that Siddhartha is going to get married soon. Their wedding date and timing are fixed. After listening to Salman, everyone gets shocked and then Hina Khan asks, who is the girl and is saying marriage?

Salman says, ‘Siddharth is going to get married in the show Balika Vadhu. Hina says, I was excited to get new clothes made, there would be lots of dance. After this, Salman says, so you do not marry ‘.

Hina says, ‘You get married sir. After this, Salman says, my age of marriage has passed. Oh brother, don’t marry me If you talk about the marriage of anyone, then everyone comes to my marriage.

Please tell that these days Siddharth and Pratyusha Banerjee’s show ‘Balika Vadhu’ is being telecast again on Colors Channel. Siddharth (Shivraj Shekhar) and Pratyusha (Anandi) are about to get married in the upcoming Mahayapisode.

