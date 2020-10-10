A clip of the latest episode of Bigg Boss-14 is going viral on social media. In which Pavitra Punia is talking about a breakup with her ex boyfriend Prateek Sahajpal. In the video, you can see that Pavitra Punia is talking about giving Jasmin Bhasin a head massage. Pavitra says that she broke the relationship with Prateik because she did not want to be an obstacle in her career, which she had just started.

Talking about the breakup, Sanath says, “You are not yet your age. You have to focus a lot on your career. You are younger than me. Now consider it my greatness or understanding. I am with you. Living was wrong for your career because I am positive, I will not hurt you by disliking anything. “

Pavithra adds, “There were reports in many media that I had kicked him out of the house at night, which I did not do. Prateek had not taken this decision. When I told him that I did not want to be with him.” He is very aggressive about all these things. He hit his hand on the wall and all the blood spilled in his hand. “

Prior to this, Pavitra has admitted to dating two boys at a time on the show. The actress said, “It was a long time ago. I had two boyfriends. I used to keep them both.” Pavithra put both her hands on her ears and said that she used to keep both of her phones and both did not even know about each other.

At the same time, Bigg Boss X Contestant Paras Chhabra said in an interview about the relationship with Pavitra that while he was dating each other, Pavitra hid the fact that she was married to him.