This season in Bigg Boss 14, Siddharth Shukla’s show once again continues. The girls are quite impressed with Siddharth Shukla this season. It is believed that even if Siddharth was a contestant this season, the show’s trophy would have been in his hands. This time too, Siddharth Shukla is seen changing the show completely from moment to moment.

On the third day in the house, the beautiful contestant of the house was asked to tattoo Siddharth Shukla. After this, everyone was asked to please Siddhartha. Contestants also left no stone unturned in this. After this, all the beautiful contestants were asked to do a hot move dance in front of Siddharth on Bollywood’s very erotic song ‘Kundi Mat Khadka Raja, Straight in Aao Raja’. In this, all the contestants tried to woo Siddharth by dancing in a very hot way.

Earlier, Siddharth Shukla’s tattoo task also wreaked havoc. During this task, when Siddharth was asked to tattoo beautiful girls, a contestant took off his shirt in front of Siddharth to get the tattoo done on his stomach.

Let us tell you that Bigg Boss brought the three vicious players of this game, Siddharth Shukla, Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan with new contestants. These three are playing the game as if they are not playing winners, but are playing the game for the first time.

