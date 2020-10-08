Bigg Boss 14 Has started You are known only for Bigg Boss controversies, but this time the show has crossed the boldness of the beginning. In the show, Siddharth Shukla is shown as a personality whose girls are leaving no stone unturned. In such a situation, the demand for the botcott of this show has arisen on social media.

A promo of the upcoming episode was revealed. Where Bigg Boss gave girls a chance to get immunity. In this immunity task, the girls had to get Siddharth Shukla tattooed on their body and impress them so that Siddharth could save them from elimination.

In such a promo, it was shown that Pavitra Punia, Rubina Dilac, Jasmine Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli are dancing with Siddharth Shukla sitting on the bike. Siddharth is showing his style of acting

Although this promo is quite fun, but many people have objected to it and have called the show vulgar and cheap. Trolls are also demanding to ban Bigg Boss 14. # BoycottBB14 trending. One user wrote – The time has come to ban Bigg Boss. Violence was promoted in the previous season and this time Vulgarity.

# BoycottBB14 What the hell these things? What is happening in this BB 14? Shame on BB14.

Second idea is @sidharth_shukla Performing in this vulgar task

Sana kisi ko gale mile to ap ko problem hoti ha or ap Kya ker rahe h is rain dance task me Nikki ke sath task me esaksa junun h … pic.twitter.com/zrH23gj4BY – st @ rAD⭐ (@ ADstar08) October 7, 2020

Using girls as prop and boys as a meal, telling them to seduce. the men are not a tool and the girls are not a prop. Showing this kind of vulgarity for the sake of task is not acceptable. It’s a cringefest. # BoycottBB14 – katha 🌙 (@daffahojaosare) October 7, 2020

Boycott trends happen every season, though no one actually boycotts it. But atleast the creatives will get know what kind of actions can irk the viewers or non viewers as well. And hope they try not to repeat # BoycottBB14 – Hrithu💎 (@hrithuu_kk) October 7, 2020

Shame on you @ColorsTV thinking that audience is cheap, playing with emmotions and objectifying women. – ✨ (@ ksharika11) October 7, 2020

Users say that vulgarity will not be tolerated in the name of the task. It also said that there are other ways to entertain. This task entertainment did not scream. Bigg Boss was also said to be ashamed. For the past two seasons, such demands have been continuously seen. Sometimes on the romance of contestants in the show and sometimes violence on the users, the users demanded a ban on the show. But there is also another category which does not have much problem with the content of Bigg Boss, they are entertained by the show.