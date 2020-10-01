Apart from professional life, actress Gauhar Khan is also in the news for personal life. Bigg Boss winner Gauhar will soon be seen in Bigg Boss-14. Gauhar Khan did video chatting with boyfriend Zaid Darbar before Salman Khan became a part of the show. During this, he shared many funny things.

Gauhar Khan did a live session on the Instagram account for fans. Fans got surprise when their boyfriend joined live session with Gauhar. During this both of them also talked about Bigg Boss-14. Gauhar and Zaid looked quite happy during the video chatting. Gauhar asks Zaid during this time to wish him for Bigg Boss. After which Zaid congratulated Gauhar for Bigg Boss.

During the video chatting, Gauhar instructed Zaid not to share any details related to Bigg Boss-14. After which Zaid teases him saying that he does not know anything. During the video chatting, Gauhar praised Zaid’s sense of humor as well as his acting skills.

See a screenshot during the live session

Jahan Gauhar’s fans were congratulating the actress and wishing her to be a part of Salman Khan’s show. At the same time, Zaid also called Gauhar as ‘Mam’ and said that she will rock in the show. Let us tell you that the family’s approval to Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar has been approved. Zaid’s father Ismail Darbar has agreed to the couple’s relationship.