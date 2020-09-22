Fans are very excited about the reality show Bigg Boss 14. They are eagerly awaiting the show’s premiere on 3 October. Now before the show’s on air, the makers released a promo video of it, in which Gauhar Khan is seen in a different style.

In the video, Gauhar Khan says, ‘Be it the game of life or the Big Boss, I have always supported the truth and right. The lockdown of 2020, which has been overcome, seems that now every challenge will consider defeat. But now there will not be any difficulty in this house because there is going to be an unseen storm here. Now the scene will be reversed. After this, Salman appears in the video and says, because Bigg Boss will respond to 2020.

Earlier, Hina Khan was seen in a promo of Bigg Boss 14. In the video, Hina says, “The relationship with the heart never broke, never left the one who hurt me.” Won the relationship and won the trophy without becoming a winner. This stubborn heart also crossed the lockdown 2020, but now the scene will be reversed.

Contestants will have corona test every week

According to the report, keeping in mind Corona, the makers have made special arrangements in the house of Bigg Boss. This time the show will not have physical tasks. Contestants will not share beds as before. This time there will be no double beds in Bigg Boss house. With this, no one will share glass and plates in the house. In the initial days, no such task will be kept so that the contestants do not have to touch each other. Apart from this, the corona test of the contestants will be done every week.