In Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan is considered very strong and strong contestant. Which is very secretly Heading towards victory. Although sometimes Jasmine Bhasin, and sometimes he has a lot of fights with Rahul Vaidya, but in his own way Ejaz is playing the best game. At the same time, Ejaz shared the secret related to his life during a task. On which now his father’s reaction has come to the fore.

Sexual abuse was exposed in childhood

During a task in Bigg Boss house, all the contestants had to share the secret related to their life. During this, Ejaz Khan revealed that he was sexually abused as a child. At that time, not only the house but the countrymen were also surprised to hear this secret. At the same time, the first reaction of Ijaz’s family has come.

Family is shocked to know the truth

According to media reports, Ejaz Khan’s family is quite shocked to hear this. Especially his father who has not spoken to the family even on this matter. They are completely silent about this matter. He is very sad from inside and will talk about it only after the son comes home. Although he is getting full support from the family.

Christmas celebrated in Bigg Boss house

At the same time, Christmas has been celebrated in Bigg Boss house recently. Christmas was celebrated in this episode of Friday. Bigg Boss’s letters were handed over to the family members, which all the family members looked very emotional. Jasmine’s father sent a cute message for her, while Rubina and Rakhi received a loving message. On the other hand, the weekend will be celebrated on Sunday as Salman Khan’s birthday is also on this day. And that’s why there will be a lot of fun on the sets, stars like Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Shahnaz Gill will make their birthday even more special.

