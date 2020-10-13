The TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ fans are very much liked. At the same time, we all know that this time the ‘Bigg Boss’ house has included new contestants as well as some ex contestants including Gauhar Khan (Guahar Khan), Hina Khan and Siddharth Shukla. Name is included. Even though these three seniors are in the house of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ for only 2 weeks, but these three are making more headlines in this house than the current contestants. Now such a video of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ house is going viral in which Siddharth Shukla is seen flirting with Gauhar Khan.

Gauahar giving massage to sidharth in return sid is doing her tareef .. ???????? Dosti ho rhi hai … ????????????#SidharhShukla #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/rr5UaKUYWb – Aashi❣️❣️ (@SidNaaz__shine) October 8, 2020

In the house of ‘Bigg Boss 14’, the mutual bonding of the three Siddharth, Gauhar and Hina seems quite a struggle. Amidst all this, in today’s episode, viewers will see a different style of Siddharth. In the viral video, Siddharth Shukla is lying on the couch and Gauhar Khan is seen giving him a massage on his back. During this, Siddharth praises Gauhar fiercely and says- ‘Gauhar Khan is the best winner, season 7 was the best. Gauhar is very good. Why haven’t I met Gauhar before? On hearing these words of Siddharth, Gauhar starts laughing out loud. Now this flirty nature fans of Siddharth are very much liked.

Let us tell you that in the last episode of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ Siddharth Shukla also appeared flirting with Gauhar Khan. Actually, if Gauhar asks Siddharth for tea, Siddharth says that- “If you bring tea for me, I will love you if you bring food”. At that time, Hina Khan laughs and says these words of Siddharth, that – cow will not give you a price. You are not in his list only.

