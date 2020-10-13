Fans were shocked by the first elimination immediately after the first first nomination in ‘Bigg Boss-14’. Viewers are expressing their reaction on social media when Contestant Sara Gurpal gets out of the show in the first week itself. Apart from this, the fans are also giving their opinion about the decision of Seniors to make Sara homeless from Bigg Boss house.

Actually, the decision to exclude Sara from the show was made by seniors Hina Khan, Gauhar Khan and Siddharth Shukla. In such a situation, social media users have expressed their displeasure at the exit of Sara’s show and declared the decision of Seniors as unfair.

One user wrote – Any aviction of Bigg Boss determines the public, not any senior or housemate. Sara Gurpal’s acquisition is completely unfounded. Hina Khan at least start making her decision now, I want to see her again in Bigg Boss 20.

At the same time, another user wrote – Bigg Boss we want to see Sara Gurpal again in the show. A fan wrote – Watched the latest episode of the show. Seniors asked Sara Gurpal to leave instead of more people. These are the same people who have praised the performance during his task and now this is true. Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan really agree with you.

See the reaction of fans-

Just saw lastest episode of # BiggBoss14 in which seniors let go @SGurpal #SaraGurpal instead of othersLike seriously ru oll dumb they r the only one who praised her whenever she performed in tasks nd now like seriously @eyehinakhan @GAUAHAR_KHAN you agreed with @sidharth_shukla

– leen kaur (@ leen00101) October 13, 2020

Not fair to evict #SaraGurpal who entertain us alot but stupidity of one person #siddharth ruined whole season # BiggBoss2020

– Rajan Singla (@ RajanSi03434620) October 13, 2020

#SaraGurpal we want her backkk. Worst decision ever. #BiasedSeniors #hateusid #embarrassing

She doing much better then jaan so she deserves to be in biggboss#SaraGurpal

The makers of the show have recently shared a promo video of the immunity task. In which all the members of the house are seen quarreling among themselves to get immunity.