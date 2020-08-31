Sugandha Mishra Apart from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, the name of actress Sugandha Mishra, who has shown her comedies and singing in many other shows, is increasingly discussed. She can be seen in ‘Bigg Boss 14’. When our colleague Times of India asked Sugandha if she would be seen in ‘Bigg Boss’ house, she said,’ Now there is talk of ‘Bigg Boss’ team. You will know only after watching the show. (All photos: Actors’ respective Instagram accounts)

Pearl V Puri There are also reports of ‘Naagin 3’ star and singer Pearl V Puri being included in ‘Bigg Boss 14’. According to a report by ‘Spotboy’, Bigg Boss makers are very excited to bring Pearl V Puri to the 14th season and they have offered 5 crores to convince them. Although Pearl has not yet accepted the offer, it has not declined. There are talks between Pearl V Puri and ‘Bigg Boss Makers’ regarding the offer.

Nishant Malkani Actor Nishant Malkani, who appeared in the TV show ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paiga’, can be seen in the 14th season. It is being told that Nishant has been approached for ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and for this he left his TV show. However, when our colleague Times of India wanted to ask Nishant about it, he said that I cannot talk about it right now.

Jasmine Bhasin There was also talk about Jasmine Bhasin that she will be seen in ‘Bigg Boss 14’. A source associated with the show told our colleague Times of India that apart from acting, Jasmine entertained the audience a lot in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. So when he approached Jasmine with the offer of ‘Bigg Boss’, he immediately said yes. According to the source, Jasmine is the first big celeb to sign ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

Mansi Srivastava Actress Mansi Srivastava, who was a part of TV shows like ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ and ‘Ishqbaaz’, told in an interview that ‘Bigg Boss’ makers approached her.

Shantipriya There is also a discussion about Akshay Kumar’s first co-star actress Shantipriya that she can be seen in ‘Bigg Boss 14’. In a conversation with Navbharat Times Online, Shantipriya also said that if she had a chance, she would like to go to Bigg Boss house.

Sakshi Chopra Sakshi Chopra, the grandson of Ramanand Sagar, who produced ‘Ramayana’, can also be seen in ‘Bigg Boss 14’. According to a report by ‘Spotboy’, Sakshi had said that the talk is currently going on with the show’s team and there are no finalists yet.

Nia Sharma Nia Sharma, who recently became the winner of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India’, is also in the news for ‘Bigg Boss 14’. Nia Sharma is very popular and she is always on social media.

Shireen Mirza Actress Shirin Mirza, who appeared in ‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’, is also in discussion that she can be seen in ‘Bigg Boss 14’. But when our colleague Times of India asked Shirin about this, he said that it is too early to say anything about it.

Holy punia Actress Pavitra Poonia is also reported to have signed for ‘Bigg Boss 14’. At one time, Pavitra, who was in discussion with Paras Chhabra for a relationship, also wanted to join ‘Bigg Boss 13’, but for some reason the matter did not work out.

Nikhil Chinappa Nikhil Chinappa is VJ and Host. You must have seen them on MTV. Nikhil has appeared in ‘Roadies’ and ‘Splitsvilla’. He also hosted ‘India’s Got Talent 2’ with Ayushmann Khurrana. Nikhil is also a DJ and has also hosted the Sunburn Festival.

Mishal Raheja Mishaal’s name for ‘Bigg Boss-14’ is also in the news. Mishal, who has gained populism from shows like ‘Lagi Tujhse Lagan’ and ‘Love Story’, has also appeared in the character of King Singh in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’.

Avinash Mukherjee Jagya i.e. Avinash Mukherjee of ‘Balika Vadhu’ can also be seen in Bigg Boss house in the 14th season.

Akanksha Puri There is also a discussion about TV actress and Paras Chhabra’s ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri that she can take part in ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

Vivian Dsena Vivian Dsena, one of the popular stars of TV can also show her power in ‘Bigg Boss 14’. He has been a part of TV shows like ‘Madhubala – Ek Ishq, Junoon’, ‘Pyar ki yeh ek Kahani’ and ‘Shakti-existence realization ki’.

Today we are going to tell you about the possible contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ i.e. ‘Bigg Boss 2020’ in this article. There is talk of ‘Bigg Boss’ makers with some contestants, while some have been signed.