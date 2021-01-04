Mumbai: In Bigg Boss season 14, the pair of Contestant Ejaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have been very much liked since the beginning. Nobody expected what happened in the last episode of the show. Ijaz, confessing his heart in front of everyone, accepted that he has fallen in love with the Holy One.

There was love to be seen between the two in the show and sometimes they got bitter. While on the one hand, Pavitra has been openly keeping his heart in front of everyone for Ijaz, while Ejaz has never done anything like this on the show. Pavitra is out of the show right now.

Holy is in every heartbeat – Ijaz

Actually, all this happened when Sunny Leone arrived as a special guest doctor on the show. She had reached to treat all the members of the house. During this, he first called Ejaz Khan for checkup. While examining them, Sunny told Ijaz that his heart rate is high. To which Ejaz said, “Yes, I also feel.” Ijaz further said to Sunny Leone that, “In every heartbeat of my heart remains holy. I am ready for everything whatever happens.”

Ijaz came in front of the camera saying this and said, “I am missing you here a lot. I have fallen in love with you. I feel like coming out to meet you. I hope you wait me out What are you doing.” Finally he said, “I think I love the Holy One.”

