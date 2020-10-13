In Tuesday’s episode of the TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’, Tu-Tu-Main-I was involved in an immunity task between Jasmin Bhasin and Ejaz Khan. Actually, Ejaz Khan tries to pull the bag from Jasmine Bhasin with his full strength to win the immunity task and he also succeeds. Not only Ijaz, but four boys together are snatching bags from them.

Jasmine tries her best not to let the bag go by herself, but is unsuccessful. When Ijaz manages to snatch the bag, Jasmine says that you are mine, I am Bhasin. She then blames the operator. She tells Ijaz that you are smeared in the name of the man.

In fact, Immunity Task took place in Bigg Boss house on Tuesday, in which he formed two teams. The first team consisted of Nishant Malkhani, Ejaz Khan, Pavithra Punia and Rahul Vaidya. The other team consisted of Rubina Dilaiq, Abhinav Shukla, Shehzad Deol, Jan Sanu and Jasmine Bhasin. Fighting, drama, romance and friendship, everything is being seen inside Bigg Boss house.