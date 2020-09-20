The 14th season of TV’s most popular and controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ is going to knock on television very soon. Bigg Boss 14 is going to be premiered on Colors channel on October 3. Like every time on the 3rd, superstar Salman Khan will introduce all the contestants on the show. At the same time, new information about the show is coming out from the sources, and that is that due to Corona virus, there will be a Kovid test of all the contestants every week.

Apart from this, it is also reported that while living in the house of ‘Bigg Boss’, all the families will have to follow social distancing, as well as physical tasks will not be given in the initial weeks of the show and beds will not be sleeping together like every time. Some distance will be through. In ‘Bigg Boss 14’ all the contestants of the house have to follow all the guidelines related to the corona. At the same time, luxury budget and physical tasks will be given for the immunity of the families every week.

Let us tell you that all those who took part in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ are being quarantined from 20th of September i.e. from today. At the same time, all the Kovid tests will also be done before the entry in the house, and every week a medical team of the show will also test inside the house of ‘Bigg Boss’. There are going to be different rules in the house this time, according to sources, different utensils and separate beds will be given to use the household.