There is a tremendous craze in the fans about the reality show Bigg Boss 14. The show is going to knock on TV soon. Everyday information related to this show is coming out. Recently, it was reported that Siddharth Shukla, who was the winner of Bigg Boss 13, will also be seen on the show. Now some pictures of Siddharth are going viral on social media. It is being told about these photos that Siddharth has shot for the promo of Bigg Boss on 16 September.

It is also being reported in some reports that apart from Siddharth, former Bigg Boss contestants like Hina Khan, Gauhar Khan and Monalisa have also shot for promos. According to the information, apart from Siddharth, former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaz Gill was also offered to come on the show, which he has accepted. Now the pair will be seen in the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14.

More pictures of Sidharth from shooting yesterday evening in Film City

Earlier, Salman Khan shot for the new promo of Bigg Boss 14 on Wednesday at JW Mariott. This promo will be about the quarantine period of contestants. Considering the corona virus this year, contestants will be quarantined for 10 days in a hotel in Mumbai. After this he will enter Bigg Boss house which has been made in Mumbai’s Film City.

Let us know that recently the report said that keeping in mind the increased popularity of Siddharth Shukla after Bigg Boss 13, the makers are considering bringing him to the show. It was further revealed that Siddharth will play the lead role in this season’s special theme ‘Karaara Jawab’. He will monitor the contestants from outside and will give a comment / opinion about their performance. Makers are in talks with Siddharth about this format. It will be announced soon after the finals.