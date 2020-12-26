In ‘Bigg Boss-14’, there are feuds between the contestants. In these quarrels, many such things related to personal life are also coming out, which not only surprised the audience, but the contestants themselves are shocked. In the past, there was a bad fight between Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan, whereas now in Friday’s episode, Ijaz Khan and Vikas Gupta had a fight over ‘Girlfriend’. During this time, Vikas Gupta told such things, which shocked everyone.

Vikas accused of provoking Ijaz’s X

During the task on Friday, Bigg Boss asked contestants to name two of Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Ali Goni. Meanwhile, the housemates were talking, when Vikas Gupta asked Aijaz not to use his father’s name to garner sympathy. Vikas told Ijaz that he had spread many fake things in the house. On this, Ijaz said that he also came to know that his ex girlfriend was very close to Vikas Gupta and she was misled by someone.

Aijaz said – My family was going to jail due to development

Ijaz further claimed that his father and the entire family were about to go behind bars in prison due to Vikas Gupta. Let me tell you that earlier too, during one episode, Ijaz made a ‘V’ sign with hands and said that this man had provoked his girlfriend and one day he would like to clear it.

Vikas said – that girl called me to her house

Vikas Gupta was hurt by Ejaz’s claim. He had tears in his eyes and he said that everyone in the house tries to show him negative. Vikas tells Nikki that he had become friendly with a girl. The girl called him home to meet him. Vikas was 21 then. Vikas said that when he reached the girl’s house, he saw that there was also Ejaz Khan and a phone was found broken. He then realized that Aijaz was the girl’s boyfriend and that the girl was cheating on Ajaaz.

‘Ijaz has a misunderstanding that I have filled my ears’

Vikas said that after seeing Ejaz there, he never spoke to that girl again. After this, in a conversation with Arshi Khan, Vikas said that Ijaz had a misconception that he filled his girlfriend’s ears. It is now clear that they should tell everyone that there was no mistake in this. After this entire incident, Ejaz Khan tells Vikas that he wants to talk about this for one last time, but Vikas said that he does not want to talk about it.