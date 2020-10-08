In the latest episode, the housemates appear to be in a good mood. Nikki Tamboli misses her X boyfriend. Siddharth explains the rules to the rejected contestant Rubina. Nikki says that her X boyfriend’s clothes are very important for her.

Siddharth says that Bigg Boss has rules and then Rubina has rules. On the other hand, the family tries to convince Nikki. They tell Nikki that they have to adjust.

There is a sharp altercation between Shahzad Deol and Nikki. Nikki feels that she has no firm friends. Nikki says that if no one has made her a friend yet, why should she compromise.

ALSO READ: Who is Nikki Tamboli: Who is Salman’s ‘winning heart’ in ‘Bigg Boss 14’, Nikki Tamboli, being compared to Shahnaz

Ijaz feels that Nikki is upset. Holy Punia says that I wish the trophy could have been broken into pieces. Senior Gauhar Khan talks to the freshers and tries to resolve the issue. Nikki does not want to adjust. Gauhar says that food will be available today when 7 items are fixed.

Senior Hina Khan feels that Ijaz likes Nikki. Sara Gurpal tries to convince Nikki. At the same time, Nishant gives up for Nikki.

Also read: Who is Radhe Maa: How did Sukhwinder Kaur become Radhe Maa? Here are the answers to your 15 questions

Jaan Kumar Sanu and Sara feel that Nishant should not trust Nikki. Hina takes the stand for 2 items from Sara. Nishant feels that food is more important than personal items for him.

At the same time, for innovation, immunity is more important than his wife Rubina. Bigg Boss says that Rubina has used household furniture. Rubina says that she is not smart like the rest of the family. Meanwhile, Abhinav encourages his wife Rubina.

Nikki says that the agenda of the family is not to get clothes for Nikki. She says that she is giving up her items. Hina Khan says that finally, householders can eat.



Also read: Who is Rahul Vaidya: name associated with Rahul Vaidya, daughter of Alka Yagnik, who has sung in many films in childhood

Siddharth says that in this house everyone uses each other. This week’s immunity task comes. Ijaz begins with rules. Meanwhile Gauhar and Siddharth discuss the things of Bigg Boss 13.

Sid’s Island to Impress Siddharth in Sid’s Island Task. Freshers compete with each other. Holy Punia says that she loves wild animals and wild people. Hina gives Nikki a few tips to impress Siddharth in the task.

Siddharth makes a beautiful rose tattoo for Sara. Now it is Nikki’s turn to be the next customer in Sid’s tattoo parlor. Nikki gets a Scorpion tattoo done on her back.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 final contestants name list: Entry of these contestants in ‘Bigg Boss 14’, now the scene will be reversed

Jasmin flirts with Siddharth in a tattoo parlor. Nikki and Siddharth discuss the other girls in the house. On the other hand, Jasmin gets a tattoo done on her shoulder.

Jasmin wants to know what Siddharth’s relationship status is. At the same time, Rubina also gets Siddharth to make love tattoos. Sara is out in the first round. Will the other girls be able to impress Siddharth? Stay connected with Navbharat Times to know….