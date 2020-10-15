In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ Nikki Tamboli’s attitude is going to be seen in the house. Actually Nikki Tamboli is the confirmed member of this house and it has started to be seen clearly in her attitude, this thing has been quite common to the people. Rubina Dilac also told Nikki fiercely for this.

Nikli asks Rubina to cut the vegetable. In the middle, Abhinav Shukla tells them – If you do not cut vegetables, today food will not be cooked. Nikki says that no one can get them done. Rubina tells Nikki that there is a difference between being confirmed and senior. Rubina tells Nikki that as long as she is the housemates she will have to do the housework.



Nikki is adamant about not working and she goes to the bathroom. After this, the task of the contestants starts to get safe from elimination. Meanwhile Nishant climbs the tree. Hina stops them, but Nishant says that he can climb because there is no rule not to climb a tree.