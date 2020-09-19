Fans’ curiosity about the TV show Bigg Boss 14 is increasing day by day. Salman Khan is preparing to bring the new season of the show in a different way. Everyday new information related to this show is coming out. Now the news is that keeping in mind Corona, the makers have made special arrangements in the house of Bigg Boss. It is being told that this time there will be no physical tasks in the show.

According to Bigg Boss Khabari, contestants will not share the bed as before in the show. This time there will be no double beds in Bigg Boss house. With this, no one will share glass and plates in the house. In the initial days, no kind of physical task will be put on the show so that the family members do not have to touch each other. Apart from this, the corona test of the contestants will be done every week. The report also stated that the house of this Bigg Boss 14 will also have a mini theater, mall, restaurant and spa.

Will ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’ star in Rashi’s character? Actress told the truth

Meanwhile, some pictures of Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla are going viral on social media. It is being told about these photos that Siddharth shot for promo of Bigg Boss 14 on 16 September. Reports are also being told that apart from Siddharth, former Bigg Boss contestants like Hina Khan, Gauhar Khan and Monalisa have also shot for promos.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Chandan Prabhakar told- After seeing me on the show after 6 months it was like Kapil Sharma’s reaction.

According to the information, apart from Siddharth, former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill was also offered to come on the show which has been accepted by both. The duo will be seen in the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14.