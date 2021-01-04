TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ Contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani has an accident on the way from Mumbai to Jaisalmer. Although the actors are safe, the vehicle is quite damaged. Sharing the entire story, Nishant Singh Malkhani told that when the whole country was going to be busy in New Year Celebration, he got an accident a minute before that.

Nishant Singh Malkhani, thanking God during a conversation with the Jaipur Times, says, “There is no need to worry about anything, I have not even got any injury. I’m completely fine. The car is completely damaged, which had to call the crane to lift it. I have survived only by the blessings of the mother and being with the Lord. ”

Serial ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paagga’ actor Nishant Singh Malkhani was driving, when the vehicle coming on the wrong side hit his car fast. Nishant says that while I was driving, I suddenly saw the car coming from the front on the wrong side. The road was a little wide, and to save everyone, I landed the car on the side of the road, due to which my car fell into a deep hole. We are all safe and no one is hurt. The person who hit our car with his car was absconding. Somehow later we could all reach the hotel.

Nishant further says that it was quite shocking for me, as the accident happened at 11:59 pm. A minute ago when everyone was about to celebrate the New Year. Explain that for the first time, Nishant had gone on a road trip with friends. He will never forget this trip. Nishant says that I have never done road trips. When I came to work in Jaisalmer, I thought I would drive and take some friends along. After work, all of us had decided to take this trip forward, thought that New Year would celebrate in Rajasthan. But it happened.

Nishant’s family lives in Delhi and everyone was worried after hearing about the accident. Nishant says that my mother was crying after hearing all this. I explained to him and said that I am fine, will come back and visit him, so that he can see me and can make sure that I am fine.