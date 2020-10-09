Many changes are being seen in the house of Bigg Boss 14. Some contestants were cast in the rejected category when the show started. After which slowly the rejected contestants finished their task and made a place in the house. At the same time, a lot of the contents of the contestants were kept in BB Mall. Every day can be taken after the order of Senior Hina Khan. In this situation, all the families are facing a lot of trouble.

Only 7 items of daily can be taken from BB Mall. Actress Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik were seen sharing their problems. At the same time, Jasmine is unable to take care of her skin due to lack of products. Because of which they are quite upset. Rubina Dilac is living in the garden area without any luxury due to being rejected. They are very upset with this.

In the last episode, Rubina and Jasmine are seen sharing their grief and Sara Arop seems to burst onto Bigg Boss. After a while, Bigg Boss took a fierce class of both and told them all before coming to Bigg Boss house. Something was told. You have come to this house on your own free will.

Bigg Boss summoned all the contestants to the living room, and told Rubina and Jasmine to be very upset. Bigg Boss told how Rubina and Jasmine accused him of showing them poorly on National TV. After this Jasmine and Rubina give their clarification. Rubina says- I sleep in a very tight place, I have not slept for 5 days. Big Boss, don’t break these shoulders, let them be like that.

At the same time, Jasmine says- ‘I had a cry after seeing my skin, so I had come to Emotion and said those things. You don’t mind I was not blaming you. I will be emotional a lot in the show and will speak a lot. If my skin is bad now, I will not feel bad.