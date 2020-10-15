On Thursday’s episode of the TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’, a ‘personal item’ task was carried out among the household members. This task was very violent among all. Pavitra, Rubina, Shehzad, Nishant and Ejaz Khan all looked very angry in it.

The two contestants go together in the task. Tennis balls fall from a pipe. Every contestant has to collect balls in their basket. The one who has more balls in his basket will win his personal items, forever. In this, Nishant climbs a tree to save his balls. Pavitra drops all the balls of Rubina. Rubina in turn snatches them and tries to knock her balls.

Aditya Narayan clarified on the statement of 18 thousand rupees left in the savings account, said- My statement has been twisted

KBC 12: Ashish Sharma of Himachal quizzed on the question of 3 lakh 20 thousand show, was related to India-Pakistan fight

At the same time, there is a fight between Shehzad and Nishant. Nishant falls near the pool, tangled in Shahzad’s leg. Let us tell you that after the farmland task all the contestants have got a second side, which is quite violent. In this task, Ijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkhani and Rahul Vaidya get immunity and are safe from being nominated this week.