Bigg Boss 14 was a relaxed weekend for the families. Christmas and Salman Khan’s birthday celebrations, where the evening of the house was decorated, there was no eviction. But the nomination bomb is about to explode on the family in Monday’s episode. Not only this, Bigg Boss is going to be angry with the family. He is not only going to reprimand the contestants, but will nominate all 11 contestants to be homeless except for the Captain Vikas Gupta.

Nikki and Ali break the rules

The Twitter handle ‘The Khabari’, which gave news inside Bigg Boss house, has reported. According to this, all 11 contestants except Vikas have been nominated to be invited this week. This has happened due to violation of the biggest rule of the house. The nomination task is scheduled to take place in Monday’s episode. During this time, Bigg Boss asks the householders to name two members whom he wants to save from nomination. Householders also take part in the task, but the Big Boss’s mercury rises when Ali Goni and Nikki Tamboli are found discussing the nomination.

Big Boss punished the whole house

A big rule in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house rules is that the housemates will not discuss with each other who they are going to nominate, unless the Big Boss says. ‘The Khabari’ has informed that Bigg Boss finds Goni and Nikki Tamboli guilty of violation of this rule. Now, as the rest of the householders also participate in this discussion, Big Boss nominates all 11 contestants except Vikas Gupta as a punishment.

Who tried to save someone

By the way, Khabari has also given information about the nomination task. Accordingly, Nikki Tamboli takes the names of Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilac to protect her from nomination. While Arshi Khan names Ejaz and Ali Goni. Likewise, Ali Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya take the name. Ejaz Khan, Ali and Sonali take the name of Phogat. Rahul wants to save Mahajan, Ejaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla from nomination, while Abhinav Shukla names Rubina Dilac and Rahul Mahajan.

Will there be double evolution in the new year?

Similarly, Jasmin takes the names of Bhasin, Ali Goni and Abhinav Shukla. While Sonali saves Phogat, Arshi Khan and Rahul Vaidya from nomination. Well, now that 11 contestants have been nominated, it is quite possible that not one or two members will get Eviction in the first weekend of New Year 2021. This is because there are already 12 contestants in the house. While the discussion is that Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh is also going to take a wild card entry at home.