In the episode of Bigg Boss 14’s latest weekend, Salman Khan reprimanded the contestants present in the house. Among them, the most scolded were Lovebird Ali Goni and Jasmine Bhasin. Both of them made fun of Rakhi Sawant and Vikas Gupta and harassed them. Salman himself said that Jasmine was making fun by poking Rakhi and this showed her two personality.

After this, Salman Khan slammed Ali for fighting with Vikas and Rakhi. Now Ali’s sister Ilham Goni has reacted to this through a tweet. He wrote in his tweet, “Salman Khan ji said that he watches the entire episode. When Rakhi made baddings, abuses then maybe the problem would have come in his TV connection. He missed the part. Stay strong Ali Goni and Jasmine Bhasin. “

Watch Ilham Goni’s tweet here

Salman Khan ji said ki vo poora episode dekhte hai. Jab rakhi ne curse kiya, abuse kiya tab shayad unke tv connection mein problem aa gaya hoga. Vo part miss kar diya unhone. Stay strong #JasminBhasin #AlyGoni – ilhamgoni (@IlhamGoni) January 2, 2021

Fight on many issues

Please tell that in the episode of Ali Goni and Vikas two days ago, they had quarreled over uneven sharing and discrimination in the kitchen. Salman Khan also reprimanded Ali Goni and asked the reason for his behavior towards Vikas Gupta. This Ali told that he is disappointed to see Vikas because during the early days Vikas had raised false rumors about his relationship with Jasmine Bhasin and many people. Ali said that after this, he unfollowed Vikas on social media and kept distance from them.

Charged with removal from the show

Ali Goni told Salman Khan that Vikas Gupta had removed him from the show during the early days, in which Vikas was the channel head. Development gave reactions to this. He said that the creative producer took his name and removed Ali. However, he was part of the show till the end but for a different role.

read this also-

Arbaaz, Sohail and Nirvana Khan were quarantined at Hotel Taj Lands End

Asha Bhosle’s Instagram account hacked, expressed her gratitude after being restored