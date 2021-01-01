Rakhi Sawant has started targeting Ali Goni in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. A promo video of the show’s new episode has surfaced in which Rakhi is seen questioning Ali Gony and Jasmine Bhasin’s relationship. Upon hearing this Ali becomes so enraged that he calls Rakhi Sawant a mad woman.

In the video, Rakhi says, “Ali ji do you keep doing love and love.” Ali says, “My life is that.” I love her. ”After this, Rakhi teases Ali and tells him love you. Ali says that you love me with you.

Rakhi speaks to Ali about Jasmine, “If you have a girlfriend, you will definitely speak.” Hearing this, Ali says, “Who are you, who are these people who disseminate me.” You are looking for the wrong target.

Ali further says, “If someone speaks to you, it will work.” If I speak anything about your old days, it will be done. “Rakhi says,” Where old, I am speaking what I am seeing now. The dispute between the two increases so much that Ali even speaks to Rakhi Sawant as a mad woman. He would say, “If I see you now and say that you are a mad woman, it will go on.” I am also very gutter again. Everything is not for the camera. I will torture a lot, speaking on my face.

Let us tell you that in Thursday’s episode Jasmine Bhasin asks Ali to propose to her and win the heart of her family so that the two can marry later. Ali and Jasmine have been friends of each other for many years but now both of them want to take this relationship forward and get married.