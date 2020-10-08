In ‘Bigg Boss-14’, South Indian actress Nikki Tamboli is in discussion with Siddharth Shukla about flirting nature. While some people like the bonding of Siddharth and Nikki, some people do not. Meanwhile, actor Ali Goni has expressed his displeasure over Nikki’s increasing closeness with Siddharth. He wrote in a tweet that the whole world knows that Shahnaz loves Siddharth.

Ali Goni wrote- ‘And this girl Tamboli. I don’t know what it wants to prove. The world knows how much Shehnaz loves Siddharth and I think he loves her too. But as an actor he is playing the game, that’s why he is there. There is something called self-respect, sister.

In the last season of Bigg Boss, the chemistry between Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill was liked by the audience. Both of them also got a lot of love from the audience. At the same time, Shahnaz openly expressed his love for Siddharth. After which the fans gave him the nickname ‘Sidnaz’. However, Siddharth has always been calling each other good friends and in Bigg Boss-14 too, he has been seen talking with Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan.