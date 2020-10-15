The conflict between Bigg Boss-14 contestants Jasmine Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli is grabbing the attention of the audience. Meanwhile, Ali Goni has expressed his displeasure on social media for Nikki Tamboli. In fact, Nikki used abuses for Ali’s roomy girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin in the latest episode of the show. After which Ali has reprimanded Nikki in a tweet.

An altercation between Nikki and Jasmine

In the latest episode of the Bigg Boss 14 show, Task Operator Jasmine and Nikki were seen again in conflict. During this, Nikki used abuses for Jasmine. Nikki also taunts Jasmine that if she had used her mind earlier, she too would have been a fresh fresher like her now. Jasmine starts crying in the living room saddened by Nikki’s behavior.

Sorry behan last ek tweet mein tumhe self respect rakhne ko bola tha kyunki tum mein respect naam ki cheez hi nahi hai .. lag hi raha tha ek din mu khologi aur gutter niklega aur wohi hua #nikitamboli #JasminBhasin i can feel uura rockstar – Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 14, 2020

Ali Goni raging on Nikki

Actor Ali Goni is constantly reacting on social media in support of his roomy girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin. Ali wrote in a tweet- “Sorry sister last told you to keep a self-respect in a tweet. Because there is no such thing as you in the name of Respect. It seemed that one day you will open your mouth and the gutter will come out and the same happened Nikki Tamboli.” Jasmine Bhasin I can feel you. You are a rockstar. “

In the last, Nikki declared Jasmine’s opposite team the winner of the immunity task. The team consisted of Nishant Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Ejaz Khan and Pavitra Punia.