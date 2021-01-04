Bigg Bogg 14: In the episode of Bigg Boss 14’s Latestay Weekend, host Salman Khan reprimanded the entire family for letting down Rakhi Sawant and Vikas Gupta. Ali Goni and Vikas had a fight in the episode a day earlier over uneven sharing and discrimination in the kitchen.

Salman Khan also reprimanded Ali Goni and asked the reason for his behavior towards Vikas Gupta. This Ali told that he is disappointed to see Vikas because during the early days Vikas had raised false rumors about his relationship with Jasmine Bhasin and many people. Ali said that after this, he unfollowed Vikas on social media and kept distance from them.

Charged with removal from the show

Ali Goni told Salman Khan that Vikas Gupta had removed him from the show during the early days, in which Vikas was the channel head. Development gave reactions to this. He said that the creative producer took his name and removed Ali. However, he was part of the show till the end but for a different role.

Told development liar

Ali, after hearing all this, irritated and said, “You are very big liar.” When Ali said that Vikas had removed his name from the show, Vikas Gupta took the name of Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde. However, Shilpa Shetty’s name on TV was kept muted. He said that this happened to him.

Shilpa Shinde was out of this show

Shilpa Shinde also accused Vikas Gupta long ago that Vikas harassed him and kicked him out of the show. The name of this show was ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’.

