In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Kishwar Merchant, who was a contestant of season 9, said many things about the contestants living at home in the upcoming ‘Big Buzz’. In her season, she used to keep her talk home without fearless and fearless. Big Baz hosted Kishwar with popular TV actor Karan Wahi. It showed that Karan and Kishwar talk about who are the ‘Palatu’ in the house.

Both gave the title of ‘Palatu’ to Arshi Khan as they did not choose Rahul Vaidya or Ali Goni as captain for this week in the captaincy task. Kishwar Merchant believes that Rakhi Sawant is a very entertaining contestant in the house. He gave the title of flip-flopped contestant to Jasmin Bhasin and advised her to stop behaving like children and show a slightly more mature attitude.

More than friendship between Jasmine and Ali

On the secret relationship with Ali Goni, Kishwar said, “There is more than a friendship between Jasmine and Ali but maybe there is nothing going forward.” Speaking on the Friendship, he said, “Rahul Aira Ali’s friendship is like ‘Moush pe Chauka’ and it is not visible in real terms. Rahul should be a Confident but not an overconfident.”

This is the game plan of Nikki Tamboli

A fan asked Kishwar about Nikki Tamboli’s game plan. On this, he told that he feels that Nikki was playing alone and for herself in the beginning. She was trying to establish a rapport with Ali and Manu Punjabi, but if this did not work, she stopped.

read this also-

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant told herself MBBS doctor, now she is telling such ways to avoid diseases

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted the poem without giving credit, the superintendent apologized after the writer’s complaint