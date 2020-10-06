The TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ has brought new twists this season. Three seniors have been entered with the new contestants, who are the old contestants. It features Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan. Recently, ‘Bigg Boss 8’ winner Gautam Gulati has shared a post that he will enter the show after the trio leave.

Actually, all three old contestants will stay in the house for two weeks and manage all the things. The seniors will decide what things to give to the new contestants, when and how much to do, who will do the household work. Gautam Gulati wrote in the post, “Sad that I could not join Bigg Boss last week, because my shooting schedule was very busy.” But now I am thinking that let them all go and then I kill entry quickly, alone, why Big Boss? “

Sad that I could not join big boss last week because of shooting schedule per soch raha hu in sab ko jane do phir marta hu entry jaldi 👻 Akela 😂🦾🦾👶🏻👶🏻 kyun big boss? @ColorsTV – Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) October 5, 2020

Let me tell you that all the three seniors have fought a lot of battles between the new contestants. The audience is also served with this masala. In Monday’s episode, Seniors gave the four rejected contestants a chance to get into the house by giving them the toughest task, completing it, in which Jan Sanu, Nishant Malkhani and Sara Gurpal won. Rubina Dilike, being a rejected contestant, will still live in the garden area of ​​the house.