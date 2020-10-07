Bigg Boss 14: The matter is getting hot. Contestants have started fighting. A lot of drama will be seen in today’s episode. Today, there will be a task which will include Siddharth Shukla and other women contestants. However, Nikki Tamboli will do a lot of drama before this. She will say that she needs more of clothes and makeup. As we know that the members of the household want to get food on time, then the women living in the house can take only seven things.

The entire house will form a group against Nikki Tamboli. Nikki will stand up and say that she stands by her point, whatever it may be. Rubina Dilaike calls her a negative thinking girl, while Pavitra Punia says that she will eat food no matter what happens. After this, there is a task where girls have to seduce Siddharth Shukla. Handsome hunk will be seen on a bike. There is also a dance of rain in it. Siddharth Shukla and Nikki are sharing a lot of hot chemistry in the video. This task is for the immunity of girls.

Here’s a glimpse of the upcoming episode-

Battle will be held between Nikki and Holy

We will see Jasmin Bhasin, Pavithra Punia and Nikki Tamboli going out to impress Siddharth, he will also try to make the sequence fun and entertaining. We will see how Rubina Dilayik also becomes completely bold for the scene. Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli show has two unconfirmed contestants. They really need immunity. After Shahzad Deol ruins his game, they will start fighting. Nikki threw the holy things which would throw plates on her.

